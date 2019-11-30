Home Business

Government to set up separate fund for promoting agriculture start-ups

In order to attract more entrepreneurs to the ailing agriculture sector, the government is planning to set up a dedicated Agri Entrepreneurial Cell to encourage agri start-ups.

Published: 30th November 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Crop, Farming, Agriculture

Representational Image

By Express News Service

In order to attract more entrepreneurs to the ailing agriculture sector, the government is planning to set up a dedicated Agri Entrepreneurial Cell to encourage agri start-ups. "We have now reserved 20 per cent of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana to set up incubator facilities and to promote entrepreneurs. We need to ensure this is utilised properly," said Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA).

The government is already in talks with business chambers like Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Confederation of Indian Industry to seek their support and also on hand holding these entrepreneurs and suggesting them the way the funds should be utilised.

This cell would help to increase efficiency of farmers, cut profit-making middlemen and introduce technology to farming. All these initiatives may help in increasing farmer’s income in the country. As of now, India has more than 1,090 agri tech start-ups that are working towards easing out the agricultural processes.

"The last few months we have seen a major surge in such start-ups. Also with the government thrust on increasing farmer’s income, many investors have shown interest in these start-ups. While the incubators will be helping to groom the start-ups, we have also asked industries to chip in funding these start-ups," said a senior official, Ministry of Agriculture, adding priority will be given to agri tech start-ups.

Currently, more than 450 start-ups are in the agri tech sector, which is integrating technology with farming. Most of these agri tech start-ups are growing at 25 per cent year-on-year and the sector has received more than $248 million funding in the first six months of 2019.

Further, start-ups are finding new love with farmer producer organisations (FPOs). So far, there are around 5,000 FPOs in the country that are carrying out business in traditional ways, which give immense scope for the companies to innovate. Recently, agri supply chain start-up Kamatan Farm Tech has raised Rs 30 crore in equity and debt financing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana Agri Entrepreneurial Cell National Rainfed Area Authority FICCI CII Kamatan Farm Tech
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp