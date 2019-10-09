Home Business

Foodgrain output seen at 140.57 mt in FY20 on monsoon season boost

Castor is likely to see a rise in production by 21.07 per cent, Soybean production is expected be lower by 17.72 per cent due to heavy rains.

Published: 09th October 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

farmers

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving relief to the government, overall foodgrain production is expected to increase marginally by 8.4 million tonne from average output in the past five years at 140.57 million tonnes (mt) in 2019 -20 in the wake of good monsoon.

According to a report by the National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC), production of monsoon-sown food grain is expected to be 140.57 mt in 2019-20, up by 8.4 mt from average output in last five years.
The report said rice production is expected to show marginal improvement by 2.80 per cent as farmers have shifted 20-25 per cent of their crop areas from non-basmati rice to basmati in Punjab due to the higher export demand last year.

The reason, it cited was that the monsoons have been normal or excess in 84 per cent of the regions, while the rest of the regions getting insufficient rainfall.“Receding waters in the flood-affected regions of Bihar, Odisha and Karnataka have helped recover the areas under paddy but delayed in sowing, which is likely to lower the yield by 2.58 per cent,” NBHC, head for research and development, Hanish Kumar Sinha said.
Maize acreage is expected to go up, but the output may fall by 5.75 per cent due to the massive armyworm infestation.

Arhar area is expected to rise by 1.69 per cent and the production is expected to rise significantly by 21.27 per cent, while Urad and Moong output is expected to be lower by 0.16 per cent and 17.23 per cent mainly due to flooding of fields in MP, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Oilseeds outline
Castor is likely to see a rise in production by 21.07 per cent, Soybean production is expected be lower by 17.72 per cent due to heavy rains

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food grains agriculture
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp