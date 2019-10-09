Home Business

Tata Nano nearing its end? Only one car sold in 2019 amid automobile slowdown

The company has maintained so far that it is selling Nano 'as per the demand', but the demand for the small vehicle has come down to almost zero.

Published: 09th October 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

A showroom attendant cleans a Tata Nano car at the company's flagship showroom in Mumbai. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Nano, which is started as one of the most ambitious projects in the Indian automotive industry, is all set to meet a sad end. Tata Motors has not produced a single unit of its entry-level car Nano in the first nine months of 2019 but sold just one unit in February in the domestic market.

Nano, the cheapest car and brainchild of Ratan Tata, former chairman, Tata Group, is not doing well, according to official data. The company produced the vehicle in December last year when it rolled out 82 units from Sanand plant in Gujarat.

The company has maintained so far that it is selling Nano “as per the demand”, but the demand for the small vehicle has come down to almost zero.

According to official data, Tata Motors sold just a single unit of Nano during the January-June period.
While the company is yet to announce about the future of the vehicle, it has hinted that Nano production would be stopped from April 2020 as the firm is unlikely to upgrade it to meet the stricter BS-VI
emission norm.

The idea of world’s cheapest car was conceived by Ratan Tata, when on a rainy day he saw a family of four soaked in water on a two-wheeler. He then embarked on a journey to make a car, which would be a tad expensive than a bike.  

The company first decided to build its plant in Singur in West Bengal in the year 2006 and planned to invest up to Rs 2,000 crore to turn the small town into an auto city.

However, its ambitious plan met widespread protest in the region over the acquisition of fertile land and eventually Tata Motors decided to shift the Nano factory to Sanand.

In 2009, the car was launched in two variants — a basic model priced at Rs 1.12 lakh and the luxury version costing Rs 1.70 lakh.

While the car did decent business in its first year owing to unprecedented euphoria in the market, safety concern and stigma attached with buying the “cheapest car” reduced its aspiration significantly.

Tata has no further plans to invest in Nano
The production and sale of the Nano cars would likely stop from April 2020 as Tata Motors has no plans to invest further on Ratan Tata’s dream car to meet strict emission norms under Bharat Stage-VI and other safety regulations

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Nano Ratan Tata
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp