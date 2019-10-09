Urban Ladder sets up first store in Chennai; to expand operations

By PTI

CHENNAI: Urban Ladder, a consumer brand in the home furnishing space said on Wednesday it has forayed into the Chennai market by setting up its first store in the city.

The company currently has 12 stores in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune and now enters Chennai, a press release said.

"Chennai has always been on our radar, with its rich heritage and discerning eye for aesthetics. We at Urban Ladder are thrilled to lend our flavors of creativity, design leadership and customer service excellence to the city of Chennai", Urban Ladder, CEO and co-founder Ashish Goel said.

The company's 4,293 square foot store is now open at Nungambakkam in the city. The new store would showcase Urban Ladder's commitment to imbuing every home with the best of design and every homeowner with pride, the company said.

"Chennaiites have a demand for both traditional tastes, that our solid wood furniture caters to,as well as more modern needs, which our minimalist style furniture meets", he said.

The company said the brand aims to expand into several key cities across the country.

The new store would allow customers to engage extensively with the brand by experiencing the 'touch-and-feel' aspect of omnichannel retail, the statement added.