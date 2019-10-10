Home Business

Automobile slowdown: Pricol announces non-working days across facilities in October

The Tamil Nadu based company had announced non-working days for eight out of its 10 plants in the country last month.

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Auto-components maker Pricol on Thursday announced non-working days in its facilities across the country, in October.

According to the company, the non-working days would be implemented at its Coimbatore plants 1, 3 and 4; at Units 2 and 9 in Gurugram, Unit 5 in Pune, Plant 10 in Sri City and unit 7 in Pantnagar.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Pricol said the move was part of efforts to align the production with sales requirements and market demand.

The slowdown in the automobile sector has forced many manufacturers and component suppliers to cut production and plan temporary plant closures.

Hinduja Group heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland had announced non-working days at its various manufacturing facilities following weak demand.

TVS Group firm Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, automaker Maruti Suzuki Ltd, Hero MotoCorpo had announced a suspension of production at their facilities in line with market demand.

Shares of Pricol Ltd were trading at Rs 31.25 apiece down by 4.87 per cent over the previous close in BSE.

