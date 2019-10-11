An open-top Spyder rolls out of Lamborghini’s Huracán EVO stable 

By Express News Service

Luxury supercar maker Lamborghini on Thursday launched Huracán EVO Spyder in India priced at `4.1 crore.

The open-top car joins its coupé counterpart Huracán EVO rolled out earlier this year as the second model in the V10 Huracán EVO line-up.

The carmaker also opened its new showroom in Mumbai in partnership with Infinity Cars Private Limited.

The new Huracan is powered by Huracan EVO’s 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated, V10 engine, which puts out 630 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 600 Nm of peak torque.

This engine is coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and allows the Spyder to go from 0 to 100 km/h in mere 3.1 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 9.3 seconds with top speed of 325 kmh.

According to Matteo Ortenzi, CEO, Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, “Lamborghini is strong and highly acclaimed worldwide, and the new dealership environment is a tangible demonstration of that. We are also thrilled to expand our footprint in the Indian market through the launch of the Huracán EVO Spyder.”

The Huracán EVO has received positive response from the Indian market since the launch was announced earlier this year, said Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India.

“We have seen an increase in the number of supercar aficionados in India, which reflects in the demand for our Lamborghini range, including the limited-edition super sports cars,” Agarwal said.

The Huracán EVO Spyder combines the option of open-air driving with the prowess of Huracán EVO’s technologies.

Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata is the technological brain of EVO Spyder.

The Huracán EVO Spyder is equipped with an Electronic Power Steering (EPS) system, which seamlessly adapts to all driving styles to guarantee the best steering assistance, both on track and on the road, while sustaining all the ANIMA driving modes.

The EVO Spyder comes with improved aerodynamics. The carmaker said that the aerodynamic superiority of Huracán EVO is continued with the Spyder.

With roof either up or down, the aerodynamic competency of EVO Spyder, with more than five times the downforce and efficiency of the original Huracán Spyder, sustains not only the most dynamic handling and performance but also the occupant’s comfort.

EVO Spyder’s interior is also no different from that of the regular coupe. The convertible features the same layout for the dash with options to choose between leather, alcantara and carbon skin upholstery, and has an 8.4-inch infotainment system.