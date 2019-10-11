Home Business

Hyundai Venue tops utility vehicle segment in May-September 2019

The company sold 42,681 units of the compact SUV during the period.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:09 PM

Hyundai Venue. (Photo | Hyundai official website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its compact SUV Venue has become the highest selling utility vehicle in the country in the May-September period this year.

"The enthralling response for Venue with over 75,000 bookings and 42,681 happy customers within five months is a testimony of the customers' increasing preference towards the refreshed design and innovative features of the model," Hyundai Motor India Executive Director S J Ha said in a statement.

Hyundai had launched the model, which is priced between Rs 6.5-11.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), in May this year.

Other vehicles in the compact SUV segment include Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, Mahindra & Mahindra's XUV 3OO and Tata Motors' Nexon.

