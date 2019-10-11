Home Business

Kotak Mahindra Prime partners with Citroen to provide auto finance in India  

The move comes ahead of Citroen launching its flagship vehicle C5 Aircross SUV next year.

A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India, September. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

Kotak Mahindra Prime and France’s Citroen on Thursday announced a partnership to offer automobile financing in India. 

The partnership will offer innovative finance solutions and value-added products to customers and customised credit solutions to dealers in India, said Citroen India, a part of the auto conglomerate Groupe PSA.

The move comes ahead of Citroen launching its flagship vehicle C5 Aircross SUV next year.

“Auto finance is a big enabler for customers to buy cars in India. Hence, we consider this as critical to reach out to prominent financial institutes like KMPL to offer new-age finance solutions by supporting future customers to own their dream Citroen cars and dealers to have seamless access to customised credit solutions,” said Roland Bouchara, Citroen India senior vice-president (sales and marketing).

The tie-up, which comes on top of earlier agreements signed with Axis Bank and ALD, will provide Citroen India customers with a wide array of finance options, making their experience more rewarding, it added.  

Analysts said the launch of C5 Aircross SUV, as well as other launches in India, will be localised to suit Indian tastes. In times, Citroen’s Indian arm is also expected to come up with development of new global products out of India.  

“At Citroen, we are continuously looking out for new collaborations that will deliver best ownership experience to our future customers and dealer partners,” said Bouchara.

