 Three UP women hospitalised after fist-fight over onions

AMROHA (Uttar Pradesh): Onions make people cry but, sometimes, they also cause fist-fights. One such incident took place in a village in Amroha district.
Two women in the Uttar Pradesh village got into an argument which later snowballed into a full-fledged fight after one rebuked the other for her financial condition and inability to buy onions.
As more women joined in, the brawl turned violent and five women had to be admitted to a hospital with injuries.
It all began on Wednesday morning when Neha was arguing over the price of onion from a hawker in Kalakheri village. Her neighbour, Deepti, told the hawker that Neha could not afford to buy onions and asked him not to waste his time on her.
Neha hurled abuses at Deepti and the argument became violent within no time as the families of the warring women joined in.
Neha, Deepti and three other women from both the families were injured and taken to a hospital by the police later.
Six persons from both the sides were booked for the brawl. All the accused were produced in a local court, who got bail on Thursday.
The prices of onion have risen appreciably in recent days and most people are unable to buy onions which are an important part of the Indian diet.
AMROHA (Uttar Pradesh): Onions make people cry but, sometimes, they also cause fist-fights. One such incident took place in a village in Amroha district.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Chandrababu Naidu slams YSRC government for spending over Rs 15 crore on CM Jagan's House
Man who set woman tahsildar on fire in Telangana succumbs
Army warns officials against 150 fake social media profiles who target personnel for sensitive information
Air pollution in Delhi did not drop by 25 per cent as claimed by AAP government: Greenpeace
Tis Hazari violence: Woman officer harassed during clash, constable's loaded pistol missing
Goa village withdraws tax on clicking pictures, video shoots