Home Business

Amid slowing economy, new input tax credit rules could stifle GST refunds

Experts feel that the idea is to force business houses to get their suppliers to upload their bills and receipts as soon as possible so that they can claim input credit.

Published: 12th October 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes.

By Anuradha Shukla & Jayanta Roy chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that is likely to impact the cash flow of businesses, which are already battling a slowing economy, the government has capped the input tax credit registered entities can claim under GST at 20 per cent.

There was no such restriction till now and GST refunds could be claimed on the basis on self-assessment.

While the government seeks to check false claims and plug revenue leakages by tightening norms, the new rules will increase the workload of assessees.

To avail full input credit, the entire eligible amount must now be supported by relevant invoices uploaded by suppliers.

ALSO READ | I am sorry GST did not meet with your satisfaction; we can't damn it: Nirmala Sitharaman

"The idea is to force business houses to get their suppliers to upload their bills and receipts as soon as possible so that they can claim input credit. Time gaps between the two actions mean loose ends and a lot of fake credit claims," said Sumit Dutt Majumder, former chairman, Central Board of Excise and Customs
He noted that the disruptive measure will cause initial hardship to businesses, especially small businesses that do not have the clout to force suppliers to comply with law. 

"The move will not impact those businesses that regularly check with their vendors. It was initiated after multiple deliberations with tax officials. This will improve compliance," said a senior finance ministry official.

According to Pratik Jain, national leader (indirect taxes) at  PWC India, the move was long overdue.  “The government had taken an in-principle decision at the beginning of the GST exercise to place the burden of checking of compliance by vendors on businesses. It could not enforce this initially because of technical glitches. It is doing so now."

ALSO READ| Reconsider 18 per cent GST on group medical insurance for bank retirees: D Raja urges Sitharaman

Analysts warn the Centre’s decision to cap the input tax credit to 20 per cent will adversely impact working capital available with businesses and may increase their borrowings, besides increasing their compliance costs, as manpower will have to be deployed to prompt suppliers to do timely filing.

"It appears that the 20 per cent condition is to be complied with each month. Taxpayers may still decide to pursue reconciliations on a yearly basis to reduce their compliance costs. If they do so, then money will get stuck down the chain and businesses' interest cost arising from borrowing working capital will go up," said Harpreet Singh, partner, KPMG.

Revenue officials admit the move will work down the chain as large businesses, whose credit government withholds, will then withhold part or full payments to suppliers.

“Businesses will have to now bifurcate eligible credit and credit where a supplier has not uploaded the invoice. They will have to then pursue errant suppliers to ensure they upload timely,” said Archit Gupta, CEO, Cleartax.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST refunds GST input tax credit
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp