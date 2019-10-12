Home Business

Yes Bank co-promoter Shagun Gogia not averse to stake dilution

This comes at a time when the other promoter, Rana Kapoor, has seen his stake come down to a negligible level after stake sale and promoter pledge getting revoked.

Published: 12th October 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Yes Bank shares fell over 3 per cent on Friday even as one of its two promoters, the Ashok Kapur family, promised to support the bank’s management in its efforts to improve transparency, governance and raising capital. This comes at a time when the other promoter, Rana Kapoor, has seen his stake come down to a negligible level after stake sale and promoter pledge getting revoked.

Kapur’s daughter Shagun Gogia, who recently also found a place in the board of the bank, said the family was comfortable with their shareholding going below the current level of 8.33 per cent in the bank’s efforts to raise capital, according to PTI. Yes Bank’s CEO Ravneet Gill had told analysts last week about the bank’s liquidity and that it is on course to raise capital. Therefore, it is natural that in due course, as and when the bank is able to raise fresh capital, there will be equity dilution for promoters.

“Our family has not decided a floor to which we can go down to in the event of new fund infusion. We will do whatever is in the best interest of the bank,” PTI said, quoting Gogia. There is also a question mark on the status of “promoter” with the combined stake of promoters coming below 10 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank Ravneet Gill Yes Bank stake dilution Rana Kapoor Shagun Gogia
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp