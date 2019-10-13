Home Business

Flipkart, Amazon to spoil us with second round of festive sales

The company informed that during the last festive sale days on Amazon and Flipkart, which ran from September 29 to October 4, it received an overwhelming response from consumers.

Amazon, Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon

By Express News Service

After a bumper response to the first festive season sales, smartphone makers are keeping the momentum alive by offering huge discounts on their products in the second leg of festive sales announced by Flipkart and Amazon India.

Chinese smartphone maker Honor on Friday announced its participation on Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale from October 12-16 and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival from October 13-17. Honor said it will extend great discounts up to 55 per cent on its popular smartphones, tablets and wearables.

The company informed that during the last festive sale days on Amazon and Flipkart, which ran from September 29 to October 4, it received an overwhelming response from consumers. "Honor emerged as No. 1 in smart wearables category on Flipkart and No. 2 in wearables category on Amazon. We were No. 1 on Flipkart in the Android Tablet category," it said.

Similarly, Xiaomi, one of India’s leading smartphone and wearables seller, has decided to extend its Diwali sale, which once again began on Saturday (October 12). The upcoming sale sees discounts and offers on popular products like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, Poco F1, Redmi K20 and Mi LED TVs.

Xiaomi recently saw a successful festive season with Mi sales across Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com, where it claimed selling 5.3 million devices in just seven days. The offers on Xiaomi products can be seen on Mi.com, Amazon India and Flipkart.

Beside the two companies, other smartphone makers are also offering lucrative discounts for the second festive season sales. In the premium segment, Samsung is selling Galaxy S9 at Rs 29,999 (MRP Rs 62,500) during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019, while prices of Google Pixel 3a 64GB is down to Rs 29,999 (MRP Rs 39,999).

ALSO READ: Amazon, Flipkart sales generate Rs 19,000 crore in six days

Additionally, bundled offers in the form of no-cost EMI payment options, exchange offers and additional cashback are being offered by Flipkart. On Amazon India’s second edition of the Great Indian Festival sale, OnePlus 7 can be purchased for Rs 29,999, down from Rs 32,999; and 7 Pro is available at a discount of Rs 4,000 at Rs 44,999.

