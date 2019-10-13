Home Business

Kwality’s lenders to take a call on Rs 130 crore Haldiram bid this month

A consortium of Haldiram and Pioneer Securities have submitted a bid for the debt-ridden dairy firm, but the offer is only around 6 per cent of the company’s total dues to vendors at Rs 130 crore.

Published: 13th October 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bankrupt dairy company Kwality might be just weeks away from being bought by Delhi-based snacks-maker Haldiram group, with industry sources saying the latter has emerged as the sole bidder in the ongoing corporate resolution process. People aware of the developments say Kwality’s Committee of Creditors (CoC) is set to decide on the Haldiram bid sometime later this month. 

Kwality is primarily engaged in milk processing and manufacturing of dairy products, with a large market across segments like ghee, milk powders, flavoured milk, lassi and chaach. Among its assets are two milk processing units: in Softa, Haryana and Dibai, Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, a consortium of Haldiram and Pioneer Securities have submitted a bid for the debt-ridden dairy firm, but the offer is only around 6 per cent of the company’s total dues to vendors at Rs 130 crore. Kwality had a total debt of Rs 1,969 crore, which means that if the CoC approves this plan, lenders would take an over 90 per cent haircut. “That is the only bid and the CoC will consider it this month,” said a source. 

Kwality ended up in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December 2018 after it failed to repay its dues to KKR India Financial Services. The court-appointed resolution professional is Shailendra Ajmera.

Kwality had raised Rs 300 crore from KKR India Financial Services, with an additional commitment of Rs 220 crore through various debt instruments in order to fund its expansion plans and launch a foray into the consumer segment. However, it could not meet its repayment commitments and was referred to the NCLT by KKR. 

In Kwality’s annual report for FY 2017-18, managing director Sanjay Dhingra said that a lack of working capital had been affecting Kwality’s performance. The company then went on to incur a net loss of Rs 3,216 crore the next fiscal (FY19) after a profit of Rs 92 crore in FY18. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kwality Kwality bankruptcy Kwality sale Kwality haldiram
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp