Home Business

IRCTC makes blockbuster debut; zooms over 101 per cent in first trade

On the NSE, it skyrocketed 95.62 per cent to Rs 626 in opening trade. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 10,972 crore in morning trade.

Published: 14th October 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) zoomed over 101 per cent in debut trade on Monday against its issue price of Rs 320.

It listed at Rs 644, reflecting a huge jump of 101.25 per cent as compared to the issue price on the BSE.

On the NSE, it skyrocketed 95.62 per cent to Rs 626 in opening trade. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 10,972 crore in morning trade.

The initial public offering of IRCTC was a huge hit among investors, subscribed 111.91 times earlier this month.

The Rs 645-crore IPO was in a price range of Rs 315-320 per share. IRCTC is the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRCTC BSE NSE Sensex
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp