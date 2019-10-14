Home Business

PepsiCo to spread awareness on importance of 'whole grains' in over 200 schools

The initiative is part of the company's support to Eat Right School Programme launched by food safety regulator FSSAI, it said.

Published: 14th October 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food and beverages major PepsiCo India on Monday said it will create awareness about the importance of 'whole grains' among children in over 200 schools in the national capital, Gurugram and Mumbai this year.

The initiative is part of the company's support to Eat Right School Programme launched by food safety regulator FSSAI, it said.

Focusing on iron deficiency, the programme was successfully taken to 4.5 lakh students in three cities in the maiden year 2018-19, the company added.

"In partnership with leading home science colleges, the programme has been rolled out in government and private schools. In 2019-20, PepsiCo plans to expand the reach to over 200 schools in these cities with a focus on whole grains," PepsiCo India said in a statement.

The awareness programme will be implemented by voluntary home science college students trained as 'Safe and Nutritious Food (SNF) Fellows'.

Recognising PepsiCo's efforts, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO Pawan Agarwal said students are the most susceptible to food-borne diseases and due to lack of awareness, they are open to experimenting with different kinds of foods (mostly unhealthy) while at school.

The objective of FSSAI's Eat Right School programme is to create continuous engagement with students, teachers and parents to make them aware about the importance of safe food, healthy and sustainable diets, he added.

PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh said the company recognises the need to support such interventions to drive a larger impact for the society.

"We plan to continue to scale our efforts to inculcate healthy food habits amongst the community," he added. Since 2006, PepsiCo has been running a nutrition education programme called 'Get Active'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PepsiCo Whole grains Gurugram Mumbai
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp