Home Business

Withdrawal limit may go up for PMC Bank

Earlier, RBI has increased the limit to Rs 10,000 for the bank customers for the next six months. The move has benefitted over sixty per cent of the bank’s customers.

Published: 14th October 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors outside RBI

Protestors outside RBI

By Express News Service

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has already increased withdrawal limit for Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank account holders last month, is considering to increase the withdrawal limit further by next week. 

Earlier, RBI has increased the limit to Rs 10,000 for the bank customers for the next six months. The move has benefitted over sixty per cent of the bank’s customers.

“While there is not much trouble for retail depositors, a large number of retail investors have already exited the bank. Still, there are large number of depositors, housing societies, Gurdwaras and a few small businesses stuck with their money. The withdrawal limit will be relaxed further by next week. We are in touch with RBI over the issue,” said a senior official, Department of Financial Services (DFS). 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met depositors of PMC Bank during her visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Mumbai last week.

Assuring account holders of support, Sitharaman said on October 12 that she spoke to the RBI governor, who assured that customers’ concerns will be top priority.

During the meeting, some members of the Sikh community had said that they are facing a lot of trouble to run the management of Gurdwaras due to RBI’s restrictions on the crisis-hit PMC Bank. As their biggest festival Prakash Purab will be celebrated on November 12, they are facing problems while preparing for the festival and paying salaries to their staff.

According to the RBI, more than 60 per cent of the accounts held less than `10,000 and they have already exited the bank so the committees had requested to increase the withdrawal limit to at least `1 lakh, the official said.

 “About 70 per cent of the retail depositors have already withdrawn their money. So for the big account holders, the withdrawal limit can be enhanced further to Rs 1 lakh. The central bank will take a final call. The finance minister is personally reviewing the situation and no depositors will lose their money,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the RBI’s central board on October 11 discussed in detail the regulatory and supervisory architecture of commercial and cooperative banks in Chandigarh, a day after the finance minister announced setting up of a panel to recommend legislative changes to ensure better governance of cooperative banks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMC bank PMC bank withdrawal limit
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp