Home Business

All-India Reserve Bank Employees Association wants all cooperative banks under full control of RBI

The union also said RBI should carry out onsite supervision of all cooperative banks instead of the present annual offsite supervision.

Published: 15th October 2019 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In the wake of the scam at Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, the All-India Reserve Bank Employees Association on Wednesday suggested ending the dual jurisdiction of urban cooperatives and bringing them under RBI jurisdiction.

The union also said RBI should carry out onsite supervision of all cooperative banks instead of the present annual offsite supervision.

PMC is under regulatory restriction since September 23 after the RBI found that financial irregularities at the bank. Since January, the RBI had placed as many as 24 cooperative banks under its administrator.

"Dual jurisdiction of urban cooperatives under the registrars of cooperative societies of states and RBI should end. It creates unwarranted dichotomy and gives scope for mismanagement and malfeasance. They should come exclusively under the RBI jurisdiction like banks," the union said.

Urban cooperative banks are registered as cooperative societies either with the State Cooperative Societies Act of each state or under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act of 2002.

They are regulated and supervised by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies of states or by the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

The RBI only regulates and supervises their banking functions and thus has less control on management and carries out on-site inspections and off-site surveillance on them.

It also issues operational directions to them to streamline their functioning and to protect the interest of depositors.

"All cooperative banks, particularly their head offices, should be brought under the regular on-site supervision of RBI instead of the present offsite surveillance which has failed to detect fraudulent reporting," the union said.

Last month, RBI had put a slew of restrictions on PMC for six months after it was found that its exposure to real estate developer HDIL was close to Rs 6,500 crore or a full 73 per cent of its total loan book size of Rs 8,880 crore.

The bank had given these loans without proper due diligence and also hid the actual exposure and NPAs of the company from its board and RBI.

The city-based cooperative, amongst the top 10 in the country, continued to give loans to HDIL even as it defaulted on its previous loan repayments.

Even on August 30, it had extended Rs 98 crore to HDIL to repay to Bank of India, which was taking it to the bankruptcy court. RBI had also barred the bank from further lending and accepting fresh deposits.

Initially, it had capped withdrawals at Rs 1,000 per depositor for over six months but later relaxed to Rs 10,000, Rs 25,000 and on Tuesday again relaxed to Rs 40,000.

With this, about 77 per cent of depositors will be able to withdraw their entire account balance. The economic offence wing of the Mumbai Police is investigating the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank RBI PMC PMC Bank
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp