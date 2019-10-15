Home Business

Mobile tariffs unsustainable, need to go up: Airtel India CEO

Airtel India CEO Vittal also said spectrum cost proposed for the next round of auction is also very high and unaffordable to do 5G business.

Published: 15th October 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile towers

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said rates of mobile services are unsustainable and need to be increased.

Airtel MD and CEO for India and South Asia, Gopal Vittal also snubbed Reliance Jio's move to charge 6 paise per minute for voice calls made by its users on other networks, saying interconnection usage charges are not part of the tariff but clearing charges among operators to transmit calls. Jio has however said it will compensate users by giving free data of equal value.

"We believe tariffs are unsustainable. We believe tariffs need to go up. We have always maintained this stand," Vittal said on the sidelines of India Mobile Congress.

Responding to a media query on Reliance Jio's move he said, "IUC has nothing to do with tariff. It is a clearinghouse, cost of carrying calls. It is a bilateral thing settled among carriers. Over the last 20 years, IUC has always been absorbed."

Vittal also said spectrum cost proposed for the next round of auction is also very high and unaffordable to do 5G business.

He said the telecom industry needs to be vibrant and healthy to meet aspirations of Digital India programme.

"If investments don't come in this industry, we will not meet the aspirations that Digital India has. In the last five years, the investment that has happened in this industry needs to be put back again in the next five years.

"Investment climate and investment must be attractive for investors. This means investors should get a return on what they invest," Vittal said adding that telecom sector should be healthy enough to attract good talents.

To achieve the desired results, it is time to wear two hats --one for the company and the other for the country, he said, noting that telecom sector can bring in revolution if the stakeholders change their approach towards solving problems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airtel India CEO Reliance Jio Gopal Vittal
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp