Home Business

‘Over Rs 81,700 crore disbursed during nine day loan mela’: Nirmala Sitharaman

According to the assessment of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee, there is a virtual crash in the commercial credit, which has slumped from Rs 7.76 lakh crore to Rs 90,995 crore.

Published: 15th October 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reassuring that there is enough liquidity in banks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said public sector banks (PSBs) have distributed loans worth Rs 81,781 crore during nine-day loan mela organised by banks and efforts are being made to ensure that large corporates release their dues to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ahead of Diwali.

“There was demand for the credit. Credit across all sectors was given by banks be it agriculture loans or for vehicles,” Sitharaman said, after meeting heads of PSBs.

"The minister on Monday reviewed the credit growth progress in PSBs where they discussed the liquidity situation, preparedness of banks for merger and discussing issues of IBC and Credit Guarantee Scheme. “At least Rs 81,781 crore was disbursed in the outreach programme. Of these, new loans accounted for Rs 34,342 crore,” Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar said. 

According to the assessment of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), there is a virtual crash in the commercial credit, which has slumped from Rs 7.76 lakh crore to Rs 90,995 crore.

Interestingly ‘non-food credit’ by banks which was Rs 1.65 lakh crore last fiscal, this year it has contracted to Rs 93,700 crore.

The government during annual review of PSBs last month, had announced that it will be conducting loan melas to ensure there is enough liquidity in the system. 

PSBs will be conducting another outreach programme for four days starting October 21.

This programme is expected to address the liquidity concerns that have impacted consumption in recent times, amid the economic slowdown that has gripped India. 

According to returns filed by large corporates to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Rs 40,000 crore is due to MSMEs, she said adding that all efforts would be made to ensure that MSMEs get their dues ahead of Diwali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman PSB
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp