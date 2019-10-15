Home Business

Soon, it will not be chic to own a non-automatic vehicle

Unnoticed by most people there has been a quiet revolution among India’s cars.

Published: 15th October 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Cars

For representational purposes

Unnoticed by most people there has been a quiet revolution among India’s cars. Today, almost every car maker is offering automatic transmissions to the top-end versions of their cars.

Even small cars like the Maruti Celerio and Hyundai i10 now offer an automatic variant. Believe it or not there are today about 50 models of cars that offer automatic gears.

According to Maruti, the sales of automatic gearboxes on their cheaper models today accounts for about 40 per cent of the sales but they report that the demand is growing fast.

As these automatics are usually only on the top end models they are definitely more expensive than the base models with manual gears. 

Most people still think that automatic transmissions are not only expensive but heavy of fuel and not very reliable but new technologies are closing the gaps very quickly.

Till recently, typical car with automatic gears would consume about 15 per cent higher fuel but that is no longer the case.

Take the case of BMW, which demonstrated the performance of two nearly identical cars with manual and automatic gearboxes and showed that the little microchips in the automatic was able to shift the gears better than top professional drivers.

Murad Ali Baig
Senior automobile analyst 

The early automatics had fluid drives that allowed great gear slippage and only had three gears.

Modern automatics have six or more gears and some that are continuously variable with no gears at all.

It is amazing how quickly the luxuries of today become the necessities of tomorrow.

Forty years ago an air-conditioner was considered to be an expensive luxury but today it is almost impossible to sell any car without an AC.

Whatever happens in the auto world abroad eventually become popular in India. America, Japan and east Asia quickly adopted automatics that Europe and UK resisted for many years but today most cars and even commercial vehicles have automatic transmissions.

In the increasingly hectic traffic of every city of the world an automatic transmission makes driving hugely easier.

The driver now just has to look at the road ahead and press the accelerator and brakes without having to shuffle the gears or pump the clutch pedal several times a minute.

Honda first introduced the continuously variable transmission that is a hi-tech steel link belt between a set of tapered rollers that links the engine speeds to the load on the wheels for jerk-free driving. It is also cheaper than a conventional automatic.

India’s less expensive cars have opted for another low-cost technology called the Automated Manual Transmission that is an ingenious electronic box that sits on top of a conventional manual gearbox and shifts the gears according to the commands of a set of sensors and microchips.

Technology drives more technology and all the top-end cars have many refinements so that the sensors can prevent a car rolling back while climbing a hilly road or freewheeling too fast on a downslope.

Many transmission systems are also interconnected with brakes, suspensions and steering for safe and comfortable driving.

They forget that easier driving is also safer driving and that there are far fewer jerks in a car with automatic gears that respond to the bumps of the road. 

However, it will not be very long before it will be considered very non chic to be in any car without automatic gears.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Celerio Hyundai i10 Murad Ali Baig
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp