Home Business

Bank of Baroda executive directors to handle functions of MD, CEO

The bank's board of directors and the management committee may entrust to look after financial and administrative powers and functions of the MD & CEO to respective EDs.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bank of Baroda

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said financial, administrative and other functions of its MD & CEO is to be looked after by respective executive directors till the appointment of new head. PS Jayakumar ceased to be the bank's MD & CEO with effect from October 12, 2019 upon expiry of his term.

The bank's board of directors and the management committee, as the case may be, may entrust to look after financial and administrative powers and functions of the MD & CEO to respective executive directors till such time appointment to the post of the bank's MD & CEO is made by the government, it said in a regulatory filing.

ALSO READ| Bank of Baroda signs MoU with Indian Army for customised services

"Accordingly, the board through circulation on October 16, 2019 approved that the financial and administrative powers and functions of the MD & CEO shall be exercised by the respective Executive Directors pertaining to the verticals in which they are in-charge," it said.

The government has already invited application through the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) to fill the vacancy. Also, the top post is vacant at Bank of India, for which BBB has already invited applications. Bank of Baroda has currently three executive directors -- Murali Ramaswami, SL Jain and Vikramaditya Singh Khichi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bank of Baroda Bank of Barodas EDs Bank of Baroda chairman post Banks Board Bureau
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp