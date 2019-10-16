Home Business

Piyush Goyal urges coffee bodies to find ways for making Indian coffee 'global brand'

India will be hosting the World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru from September 7-12, 2020.

Published: 16th October 2019 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has asked the Coffee Board of India and the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) to explore ways for making Indian coffee a global brand and the country a sustainable destination for coffee enthusiasts as the country gears up to host the World Coffee Conference for the first time in India.

Addressing the curtain-raiser event, Goyal urged industry experts to make efforts so that coffee farmers become valuable stakeholders in the value chain. This will have a positive impact on 25 million families who depend on coffee cultivation worldwide.

Goyal also suggested that a rupee may be added to every cup of coffee that is bought all over the world by coffee lovers and this can be given to coffee growers for a positive impact on their lives.

The three-day coffee expo will be held in Bengaluru from September 7-12, 2020 and will see the participation of 78 member countries of ICO and over a lakh from the coffee fraternity. Jose Dauster Sette, executive director, ICO, also said coffee prices have fallen by 30 per cent from its peak which is a cause of concern for producers. This can be offset by increasing coffee consumption.

Commenting on why India is hosting the event, Sette said, “With countries such as India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Nepal accounting for 33 per cent of the world coffee production, and consumption growing anywhere between 6-15 per cent as against the world’s average of about two per cent year-on-year, Asia has become a region of high importance."

He also added that the Indian market is the fastest-growing and consuming market known for growing both the important varieties of coffee -Arabica and Robusta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coffee Board of India International Coffee Organisation World Coffee Conference Indian coffee Piyush Goyal Commerce Ministry Coffee expo Bengaluru 2020 Coffee Expo
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp