Reliance Jio, Samsung showcase 5G technology use cases 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio) and Samsung Electronics on Tuesday showcased real-world use cases powered by next-generation technology at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019 in New Delhi.

In partnership with Samsung Networks, Jio has built the world’s largest green-field and all IP based 4G LTE network, which supports over 340 million LTE subscribers as of August.

The two companies presented new business opportunities using 5G NSA mode, with advanced 4G LTE and 5G technology used in combination as a dual-connected mode network.

These will demonstrate how innovations from the latest technology can benefit consumers, enterprises and society.

The duo also demonstrated how 5G can help create virtual classrooms and help attendees watch content in 360-degree.

They used the high-speed network to stream high-resolution content on Samsung Galaxy S10 5G as well as tablets. The resolution of the content ranged from full HD to 4K.

Having superior LTE networks is a key asset for operators in moving towards the 5G era, said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, executive VP and head of networks business, Samsung Electronics.

“The unprecedented data growth and the mobile internet adoption and revolution that Jio brought to India has fundamentally changed the life of every Indian,” said Mathew Oommen, president, Jio.

“We at Jio, working closely with key partners like Samsung will ensure that we continue to help India leapfrog traditional technologies by advancing the existing 4G all-IP infrastructure and leverage the end-to-end fiber, 5G, and IoT ecosystems towards a digital infrastructure platform,” he, said, adding Samsung has been working with Jio to bring a digital transformation.