Home Business

Economic slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30 per cent

Several affected employees have approached the State Labour Department seeking directions to their companies to protect their jobs and their salaries. 

Published: 17th October 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The economic slowdown has not just affected big industries, but also medium and small scale industries, with several firms in Bengaluru either sacking their employees in large numbers or asking them to continue with up to 30 per cent cut in salaries.

Several affected employees have approached the State Labour Department seeking directions to their companies to protect their jobs and their salaries. 

Labour Minister S Suresh Kumar said his department was aware of the “unfair practices”, especially related to salary cuts in some companies and a probe has been ordered. “I will interact with the staff and the owner to understand the ground reality,’’ he said. 
 

Among the worst-hit sectors are automotive industries, textiles and manufacturing. The slowdown has impacted to such an extent that in Peenya Industrial Estate in Bengaluru, many firms are struggling to even get enough work for a single shift, leaving several employees without work and still being continued to be paid salaries.

“We have learnt that over 1,000 employees have been told to leave in an automotive manufacturing firm and the situation was similar in another firm. The industries do not inform us. Only when employees approach us, we get the information,’’ sources from Labour department told The New Indian Express.

Myladri Reddy, former president of Peenya Industries Association, said there are over 10,000 medium and small scale industries in Peenya. “At present, at least 40 to 50 per cent of them are affected. They are neither getting orders nor payments. When there are no orders, there will be no work. These industries work in three eight-hour shifts,” he said.

“Now we are in a situation where it is not possible to work even one shift. There is no order, no work. Large number of people are depending on these industries. At present, there are no lay-offs, but salaries are being paid with utmost difficulty,’’ Myladri Reddy said.

However, other sources from Peenya Industries Association have confirmed there have been lay-offs in these industries. “They are not directly calling it lay-off. Every year normally during Ayudhapooja or Deepavali, industries give bonus or some goodies to their employees. Also, during that time, they are not given leave as their hands are full with orders. But this time, many could not even give bonus, and some even told their employees to come after one or two months,’’ one of the industrialists told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

C R Janardhan, president, Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI),  said this slowdown has impacted the automobile manufacturing industry, and there are other industries depending on this sector. There are no takers from these manufacturing industries. Since there are no orders, they are not able to generate revenue. “When there is no revenue, they cannot pay their employees from their pockets and obviously there will be lay-offs or salary deduction,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
economic slowdown pay cut Indian economy small scale industries
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Govi Sampath
    the government could have given a one-off grant for festival expenses for many of the poor people. I can recall a time when the only new clothes we got was for the festival season- Dassara or Deepavali.The money could have come in useful for the family and there would have been the necessary support to the textile sector.
    19 days ago reply

    • Sampark
      Good idea! Also
      13 days ago reply

  • Habib A Zuberi

    Bengalura represents the true face of Economic policies of BJP. See what more is there.
    21 days ago reply
Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp