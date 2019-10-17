Home Business

Housing sales down 25 per cent across nine cities in July-September

Earlier this month, Anarock and JLL India also reported 18 per cent and one per cent, respectively, a decline in housing sales during the July-September period across seven major cities.

Published: 17th October 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday.

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Housing sales declined 25 per cent in nine major cities to 65,799 units during July-September quarter, while new launches fell 45 per cent as consumers sentiments and demand remained subdued, according to property brokerage firm PropTiger.

Earlier this month, Anarock and JLL India also reported 18 per cent and one per cent, respectively, a decline in housing sales during the July-September period across seven major cities.

In its report 'Real Insight', News Corp-backed PropTiger said that housing sales declined to 65,799 units during July-September 2019 from 88,078 units in the same period last year. New launches fell to 33,883 units from 61,679 units during the period under review.

These cities are -- Mumbai Metropolitan Region (including Navi Mumbai & Thane), Pune, Noida (including Greater Noida & Yamuna Expressway), Gurugram (including Bhiwadi, Dharuhera & Sohna), Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

"New launches continued to show a downward trend in the September quarter even as the government continues to move towards a solution to the ongoing NFBC issue, a problem that has dried up a key source of finance for real estate developers in India.

As buyers postponed their purchase decisions to time it with the festive season, sales numbers also fell during the quarter," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Elara Technologies.

Singapore-based Elara is a full-stack real estate technology platform that owns PropTiger.com, Housing.com and Makaan.com.

"While new launch numbers might continue to fall in the coming quarters due to the liquidity crunch, we expect home sales numbers to improve in the subsequent quarter, factoring in the higher purchase activity that normally takes place during the festival season," he added.

According to the data, housing sales in Mumbai region fell to 21,985 units during July-September 2019 from 28,563 units in the year-ago period.

In Pune, sales fell to 13,644 units from 16,946 units. In Bengaluru, demand declined to 7,772 units from 10,929 units.

Housing sales in Hyderabad went down to 6,141 units from 6,783 units. Housing sales in Ahmedabad fell to 3,951 units from 5,413 units, while demand dipped in Chennai to 3,656 units from 4,898 units.

Kolkata saw sales of 3,081 units as against 4,030 units. Gurugram witnessed sales of 2,742 units as against 3,988 units, while Noida saw sales of 2,827 units compared to 6,528 units during the period under review.

PropTiger said that unsold inventory declined 13 per cent year-on-year, primarily because new launches fell at a faster clip than sales did.

As of September, builders in India's nine top markets have an unsold stock consisting of 7,78,627 units. Notably, more than half of this unsold inventory is affordable stock.

Barring Hyderabad where property prices have seen a jump of 15 per cent y-o-y, prices have undergone only slight changes in other markets.

However, only two markets have seen a downward movement in pricing in the past one year, Gurugram ( 4 per cent) and Chennai ( 1 per cent). Other markets saw prices appreciation by 2 to 4 per cent y-o-y.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Housing sales Anarock JLL PropTiger
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp