Home Business

Inflation, social media campaigns by political parties hit traditional banner, flag businesses

A Delhi-based businessman added that although his business had been in decline since the past 15 years, it was the Maharashtra elections which have made the nosedive apparent.

Published: 17th October 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The rising inflation and social media campaigns being run by the political parties have hit hard the traditional flag and banner businesses, especially in Maharashtra.

"This time the market is really disappointing for businessmen like us who deal in goods which were traditionally used for election campaigning," said Rahul, a Delhi based supplier of posters, banners, caps among others.

The Delhi based businessman added that although his business had been in decline since the past 15 years, it was the Maharashtra elections which have made the nosedive apparent.

"Our business has continually been affected in the past 15 years but in recent times especially since the Lok Sabha elections, our business has been on a nosedive. We are unable to understand the specific reason behind political parties not purchasing our goods but we assume that they are shifting towards digital campaigning or inflation might be the reason behind this," Rahul said.

A local shopkeeper, Hemant Patankar added that his business has now been reduced to close to one-fourth of what it was during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"We do not have the exact details or data but our business has been reduced to just 25 to 30 per cent of what we managed during the 2014 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections," Patankar said.

He, however, expressed the hope that the business will pick up pace in the last few days of the campaigning.

"We are still hoping that the last two-three days of campaigning will see a surge in demand. We might get a breather in the last two-three days as sales usually pick up pace in that duration," Patankar added.

Elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin on October 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Political marketing Politics marketing BJP marketing BJP social media marketing Banner business Maharashtra elections Hemant Patankar Maharashtra Assembly
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp