OYO launches online portal for travel agents

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hospitality firm OYO on Thursday said it has launched an online portal 'SuperAgent' for travel agents to enhance booking experience.

The portal provides pre-registered and verified offline travel agents access to OYO inventory at the best price to deliver great value to their customers, OYO said in a statement.

It is in addition to multiple other channels of booking available to consumers including website (desktop and mobile), app, online travel agency (OTA) and walk-ins, it added.

"With the hospitality, travel and tourism market seeing exponential growth in India, the role of travel agents in the industry has become increasingly important in ensuring a seamless experience for our customers," OYO Hotels & Homes, India & South Asia COO Gaurav Ajmera said.

With a focus on further strengthening the relationship, OYO has created SuperAgent to simplify the booking experience for travel agents and to help them engage better with consumers, he added.