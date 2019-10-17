Home Business

Sensex gains 60 points in early trade

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included HDFC, ITC, TCS, NTPC, Asian Paint, L&T, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Sun Pharma.

Published: 17th October 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 60 points in early trade on Thursday led by gains in banking stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

Besides, easing global crude prices also helped buying sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share index was trading 60.48 points, or 0.16 per cent, higher at 38,659.47 in morning trade.

The broader NSE Nifty was trading almost flat - up 2 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 11,466.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included HDFC, ITC, TCS, NTPC, Asian Paint, L&T, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, Vedanta, Tata Steel, ONGC, HCL Tech, M&M, TechM and Tata Motors fell up to 1.94 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 92.90 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 38,598.99.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty rose 35.70 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 11,464.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net buyers in the capital market, infusing Rs 686.33 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,576.73 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading on a positive note, while those in Seoul were in the red.

The US markets finished modestly lower on Wednesday after a subdued retail sales report.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.69 per cent to USD 59.01 per barrel.

The rupee, meanwhile, strengthened by 3 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.40 in early session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE Sensex Nifty NSE
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp