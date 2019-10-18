BYJU’S and the Indian Cricket Team come together to remind you to 'Keep Learning'

BENGALURU: BYJU’S, the world's most valuable edtech company, launched its latest TVC on Friday, featuring the Indian cricket team donning the new team jersey. The all-new campaign also unveiled BYJU’S’ mission to encourage every individual to ‘Keep Learning’.

The campaign celebrates the feeling of togetherness that a sport like cricket brings to Indians. The spotlight, however, is on encouraging and inspiring people to never stop learning.

The film aims to serve as a reminder to each one of us to be a better version of ourselves every day and to never let our child-like curiosity fade away. Unveiling the new team jersey with the BYJU’S logo, the film features the Indian cricket team walking onto the pitch while sharing what the jersey means to each of them and the inspiration they draw from it to continue learning and growing every day.

Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, BYJU’S - The Learning App said, “As a home-grown company, it is a heartening moment for us to associate ourselves with India’s most loved sport. Being on the Indian cricket team jersey is monumental and also an opportunity to remind every Indian to call on their inner child and reignite their child-like curiosity to ‘Keep Learning’. Just as cricket inspires a billion budding dreams across India, we too, as a learning company, hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's heart.”

Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, BYJU’S - The Learning App, further elaborated, “Cricket is more than just a sport, it’s an emotion and we wanted it to resonate with every Indian at the deepest level. We are confident that our powerful message combined with Cricket’s unmatched popularity will certainly create the necessary awareness about the benefits of quality, digital learning to deeper parts of India. Here’s to new innings of supporting Team India!”.

About BYJU’S – The Learning App

BYJU’S is the world's most valuable ed-tech company and the creator of India’s most loved school learning app that offers highly adaptive, engaging and effective learning programs for students in classes 1 -12

(K-12) and competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CAT, and IAS.

BYJU'S - The Learning App, the flagship product for classes 4-12, was launched in 2015. Today, the app has over 35 million registered students and 2.4 million annual paid subscriptions. With an average time of 71 minutes being spent by a student on the app every day from 1700+ cities, the app is creating a whole new way of learning through visual lessons and encouraging students to become self-initiated learners.

Delivering a world-class learning experience, programs from BYJU’S are making learning contextual and visual. The app has been designed to adapt to the unique learning style of every student, as per the pace, size and style of learning. BYJU'S is paving the way for new-age, geography-agnostic learning tools that sit at the cross section of mobile, interactive content and personalised learning methodologies.