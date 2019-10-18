Home Business

FSSAI intensifies surveillance to curb adulteration during festive season in Delhi-NCR

The manufacturing and trading of traditional dairy products like paneer-based sweets is largely confined to Halwais in India.

Published: 18th October 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

For rwepresentational purposes. (Photo | D Sampath Kumar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Regulator FSSAI has intensified the surveillance on milk products like khoya and ghee to curb adulteration in 'mithai' during the festival season in Delhi-NCR, its CEO Pawan Agarwal said on Friday.

The FSSAI also released a guidance note on traditional milk products to help food business operators to ensure basic hygiene and sanitation in the manufacturing of milk products particularly sweets.

The manufacturing and trading of traditional dairy products like paneer-based sweets is largely confined to Halwais in India.

ALSO READ: Processed milk in India does not meet quality, safety norms, shows FSSAI study

Such dairy products are more susceptible to adulteration during festival season particularly due to mismatch in demand and supply, the regulator said.

"We have started a surveillance exercise on milk products during the festival season in Delhi-NCR. 44 locations have been identified and samples are being collected and sent to our national lab at Ghaziabad," Agarwal told reporters while releasing the milk survey.

The samples will be tested until November 3 and the results will be announced in the first week of next month.

"The purpose of this exercise is to know adulteration in milk products and what kind of contaminants are present. The micro-biological analysis will also be done," Agarwal said.

In the guidance note released for food business operations, the FSSAI has suggested ways to ensure shelf-life of sweets, check the quality by looking at the texture and flavour, besides providing consumer tips to test adulterants.

On shelf-life of sweets, the regulator has said 'kalakand and its variants' should be kept at room temperature and consumed on the same day, while 'ladoo and khoya sweets' can be consumed within 4 days and 'sweets with ghee and dry fruits' to be consumed within 7 days of the manufacturing.

The FSSAI has provided simple methods for consumers to check adulterant blotting paper used in 'rabri' and coal tar dyes in ghee, cottage cheese and milk powder, while mashed potatoes and other starches used in ghee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Milk Diwali FSSAI Delhi Pawan Agarwal
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp