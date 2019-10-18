Home Business

IAG to sell 26% stake in SBI General Insurance

While SBI didn’t disclose the sale value, IAG valued the deal at about 640 million Australian dollars or Rs 3,072 crore.

Published: 18th October 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said its joint venture partner Insurance Australia Group (IAG) will sell its entire 26 per cent stake in SBI General Insurance to two private equity investors.

While SBI didn’t disclose the sale value, IAG valued the deal at about 640 million Australian dollars or Rs 3,072 crore.

Napean Opportunities LLP, an affiliate of Premji Invest, will pick up 16.01 per cent stake, and WP Honey Wheat Investment Ltd, part of Warburg Pincus Group will acquire the remaining 9.99 per cent stake.

“IAG has entered into definitive agreements to sell the whole of its 26 per cent interest in SBI General via two transactions,” SBI said in a statement. The transactions are subject to regulatory processes and approvals.

SBI General, valued at over Rs 12,000 crore, is a joint venture between SBI, and Insurance Australia Group. Upon completion of the transaction, SBI will continue to hold its 70 per cent stake, followed by Napean at 16.01 per cent, WP Honey (9.99 per cent), existing investors PI Opportunities Fund-1 (2.35 per cent) and Axis New Opportunities AIF-1 will hold 1.65 per cent of the share capital of SBI General Insurance.

“IAG has enjoyed a strong and successful relationship with SBI since establishing SBI General joint venture in 2009. With our sharpened focus on core territories of Australia and New Zealand, now is the right time to IAG to exit its investment in SBI General,” said Peter Harmer, MD and CEO, IAG.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI IAG Insurance Australia Group State Bank of India SBI General Insurance
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp