Home Business

IndiGo launches daily direct services to Ho Chi Minh City

According to IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter, the new routes hold immense potential for growth and the airline might ramp-up its daily services to three times a day.

Published: 18th October 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

HO CHI MINH: India's largest passenger carrier IndiGo on Friday commenced direct daily operations between Kolkata and Ho Chi Minh City, the commercial capital of Vietnam.

The new daily service comes days after the airline started maiden flight to the Southeast Asian country's administrative capital Hanoi from Kolkata.

According to IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter, the new routes hold immense potential for growth and the airline might ramp-up its daily services to three times a day.

"Currently, we send a lot of (Indian) tourists to Thailand and we hope to recreate the same sort of demand on these routes," Boulter said.

At present, the airline is on a massive international expansion plan. It has already launched 4 flights in the last 5 weeks to Myanmar, China, Vietnam and Kuwait.

Currently, it flies to 60 domestic and 23 international routes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ho Chi Minh Vietnam IndiGo Kolkata
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp