Home Business

Jio Q2 net profit jumps up by 45.4 per cent at Rs 990 crore

The operating revenue of the company increased by 33.7 per cent to Rs 12,354 crore during the reported quarter.

Published: 18th October 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

Representational image (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday posted a 45.4 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 990 crore on a standalone basis in the July-September quarter of 2019-20 on account of growth in subscriber base.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 681 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The operating revenue of the company increased by 33.7 per cent to Rs 12,354 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 9,240 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

ALSO READ| Jio asks TRAI to penalise on Airtel, Vodafone for illegally masking wireline as mobile numbers

"Jio crossed the 350 million subscriber mark to remain the world's fastest growing digital services company, and we are still adding more than 10 million new customers every month. Jio is not only India's largest telecom enterprise in terms of subscribers and revenues but has also become the Digital Gateway of India," Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

The company reported the average revenue per user of Rs 120- a dip of Rs 2 compared to the previous quarter. The same, was however, was offset by growth in the subscriber base. The Jio's subscriber base reached at 35.52 crore at the end of the reported quarter from 33.13 crore in the previous quarter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Jio Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Jio Q2 profit Jio net profit
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp