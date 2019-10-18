Home Business

Ola rolls out new self-drive offering 'Ola Drive'

Ola Drive can be availed from the Ola app through a new category on the mobile app and will initially be available in Bengaluru with launches in Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi to follow shortly.

By Express News Service

Ride-hailing service provider Ola has announced the launch of Ola Drive in India, a self-drive car-sharing service.

Ola will introduce the service to users in Bengaluru through pick-up stations located across different residential and commercial hubs. Users can choose to book a car of their choice for as little as two hours by paying a security deposit starting at Rs 2,000.

Customers who are availing the service can use Ola Drive for a minimum of 2 hours. The customer will have the option to choose their own customisable package, from the number of kilometres and hours needed to the amount of fuel included.

ALSO READ: Ola drivers to get health benefits under Ayushman Bharat scheme 

All Ola Drive cars across segments will come equipped with Ola’s connected car platform ‘Ola Play’, enabled through a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment device, and will include GPS technology, media playback and Bluetooth connectivity.

Users will also have access to the platform’s support and safety features such as a 24x7 helpline and emergency button. The assistance service will include road-side support to ensure a reliable, secure and comfortable driving experience.

“India’s car-sharing market has immense potential and opportunity, which is yet to see a large scale investment in technology and operations to make the model viable. Ola Drive has been built on the same DNA and will play a transformative role in defining India’s car-sharing market in the next decade,” Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola, said in a statement.

The company claims that the ride-sharing category will host 20,000 cars by 2020, 50 per cent more than the fleet size of the entire industry. “In the first phase of its roll-out, Ola Drive will be offered as a short-term self-drive car-sharing service as we look to introduce long-term subscription, corporate leasing, and more options in the times to come,” he added.

Ola Drive to come loaded with features

