Home Business

Rupee slips marginally in opening deals

After opening on a flat note, the rupee lost some ground as the morning trade progressed.

Published: 18th October 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.01 per cent to 97.60. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was down 4 paise at 71.20 per US dollar in opening deals on Friday due to increased demand for the greenback from importers.

After opening on a flat note, the rupee lost some ground as the morning trade progressed.

However, easing crude oil prices and lower US currency against its key rivals rendered some support to the Indian currency, forex dealers said.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures was down 0.47 per cent at USD 59.57 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.01 per cent to 97.60.

The rupee had logged 27 paise gains on Thursday.

In a positive sign for domestic market, foreign investors bought equities worth Rs 1,158.63 crore on Thursday, exchange data showed.

On the equities front, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 92.73 points higher at 39,144.79 and the NSE Nifty was up 23.60 points at 11,609.95 in early trade.

Asian stocks were also higher tracking positive sentiments after the UK and the European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee Markets USD
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp