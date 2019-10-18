Home Business

SEBI to auction Sai Prasad Group's 200 properties next month

The properties to go under the hammer include agricultural land, land parcels, office space and commercial premises across the three states.

Published: 18th October 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday said it will auction nearly 200 properties of Sai Prasad Group firms and three of its directors next month in order to recover funds worth thousands of crores raised by the entity through illicit collective investment schemes.

The regulator has been auctioning properties of the group's companies and their directors for the past two years.

Besides, it had put up on sale, jewellery, ornaments and other valuables of Sai Prasad Group. In separate notices, Sebi said it will auction 90 properties in Madhya Pradesh, 62 in Odisha and 46 in Maharashtra at a total reserve price of over Rs 74 crore.

The auction will be conducted on November 22. The companies whose properties will be auctioned are Sai Prasad Corporation, Sai Prasad Properties and Sai Prasad Foods, while the directors are Balasaheb Bhapkar, Shashank Bhapkar and Vandana Bhapkar.

The properties to go under the hammer include agricultural land, land parcels, office space and commercial premises across the three states.

The regulator has asked the intending bidders to make their own independent enquiries regarding the measurement, nature, type, classifications, encumbrances, litigations, attachments and liabilities of the properties put on auction.

A number of orders have been passed against Sai Prasad Group companies and some of its directors in the recent years for recovery of thousands of crores of rupees that they collected through illicit collective investment schemes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SEBI
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp