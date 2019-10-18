Home Business

Single-use Plastic: Government throws a challenge to startups for alternative

The first winner will receive a cash price of Rs 3 lakh for each problem statement, while the second winner will get Rs 2 lakh.

Published: 18th October 2019 02:02 PM

plastic

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has launched a challenge for startups to develop an alternative for single-use plastic.

"The target of the single-use plastic grand challenge is to incentivise innovators and startups to develop design solutions," the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) said.

The challenge is open to all startups.

The product should at least be in any of these stages - minimum viable product, proof of concept or a deployed solution which requires further scaling up.

An interim jury of experts will review the eligible applications and shortlist the best entries on the basis of evaluation criteria as set by the DPIIT.

The result will be announced on October 31. Plastic bags, straws, coffee stirrers, soda and water bottles and most food packaging are single-use plastic.

