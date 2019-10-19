Home Business

Government loans from RBI down to Rs 402 crore in week ended October 11

The government had an outstanding loan of Rs 46,529 crore in the week earlier. 

Published: 19th October 2019

NEW DELHI: The Central government had Rs 402 crore outstanding loans with the RBI in the week ended October 11, according to a weekly statistical supplement of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The government had an outstanding loan of Rs 46,529 crore in the week earlier. State governments had loans worth Rs 5,179 crore from the RBI in the week ended October 11, compared with Rs 7,886 crore in the previous week, the release stated.

The country's foreign exchange reserves have depleted to $407.88 billion as on October 11, as against $437.83 billion in the week ending October 4. The foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

