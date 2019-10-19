Home Business

Lay down emission norms for industry: Firecracker manufacturers

The industry players and common people are of the view that the national Hindu festival Diwali is being targeted by vested interests.

Published: 19th October 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Hindus in Pakistan, Pakistani Hindus

For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

 It will be better if the emission norms are laid down so that the firecracker makers can design their products instead of going in for newer formulations, said a manufacturer.

"We want the government or the Supreme Court to lay down the emission norms. That will be a transparent and open process. Incidentally, there is no emission norms for the crackers elsewhere in the world," a firecracker manufacturer in Sivakasi not wanting to be quoted told IANS.

There is a precedent for this and cited how the noise levels in the crackers were reduced.

He said after a long legal battle and with the engagement of expert bodies, the standard for noise levels for firecrackers was laid at 125 db measured at four metres.

The noise standards for firecrackers have been notified under the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986.

However, the noise limit does not apply for firecrackers that are exported, provided:

  • The manufacturer shall have an export order

  • The firecrackers shall conform to the level prescribed in the country to which it is exported

  • They shall have a different packing colour code, and

  • There shall be a declaration on the box "not for sale in India" or "only for export in other countries".

According to an industry official, CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has been tasked by the Supreme Court to come up with new formulations for firecrackers that are less polluting.

On its part, CSIR-NEERI have come out with formulations for some items which are about 30 per cent less polluting and termed them as 'green crackers'. CSIR-NEERI is also the agency that certifies whether a firecracker is green or not.

Sivakasi accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the country's firecracker production and has 1,070 firecracker units located in and around it.

For a long time, the fireworks industry has been the target of attack in different forms.

First, the manufacturers were targeted for child labour and it was followed up with noise pollution charge. With the noise pollution issue getting resolved with the laying down of the norms, the industry is being charged with polluting the air.

"The next charge may that the brightness emitted by the firecrackers are injurious to the human eyes," commented an industry player.

The industry players and common people are of the view that the national Hindu festival Diwali is being targeted by vested interests.

Manufacturers say that Sivakasi would have turned into a ghost city long back if firecrackers were the reason for air pollution in Delhi.

At an average, the industry players daily burst around Rs 100,000 worth of crackers for testing purposes but people breathe good air and there are different kinds of birds in Sivakasi, industry officials said.

"The automobile industry was given long buffer time to shift over to BS-VI emission norms. But the fireworks industry was not given any norms or time to change over," a manufacturer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Firecracker Supreme Court Diwali
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp