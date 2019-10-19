Home Business

Mercedes-Benz India sales surpass 10,000 units for fifth consecutive year

The company had recently set up its largest integrated 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealership in Tamil Nadu in partnership with Sundaram Motors.

Mercedes-Benz

Representational image (Photo |Mercedes-Benz.com)

By PTI

CHENNAI: German luxury car maker Mercedes Benz India said it was bullish on the Indian market as sales had surpassed 10,000 units annually for the fifth year in a row.

In a move to strengthen its footprint in the market, the company had recently set up its largest integrated 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealership in Tamil Nadu in partnership with Sundaram Motors at Ambattur in the city.

Sundaram Motors has been associated with Mercedes-Benz for over 18 years through its nine outlets across South India. "Mercedes-Benz is bullish in India and as a market leader our endeavour continues toward growing the market, create new customer base and keep our customers excited with the brand", company Managing Director and CEO, Martin Schwenk said.

ALSO READ| Mercedes Benz sales down 16 per cent in January-September 2019

"Mercedes-Benz has a very strong presence in Chennai and the appointment of Sundaram Motors is further going to strengthen our market presence. Chennai was one of the key markets and continues to spearhead the sales contribution," he said.

Noting that the company has posted a strong performance in September, he said, "We see clear signs of recovery and are the only luxury car brand to have already crossed the 10,000 units sales milestone in the first week of October. With a strong product offensive line-up for the next quarter, we are confident of maintaining the growth momentum by leveraging the upbeat customer sentiment."

On the setting up of largest facility, Sundaram Motors ED Sharath Vijayaraghavan said, "As long standing partners of Mercedes-Benz, we are delighted with the possibilities of this market and neighbouring towns. We are dedicated towards our customers and the inauguration of one of Chennai's largest integrated 3S luxury dealership is a strong reiteration of our commitment to them and to Mercedes-Benz."

Mercedes-Benz India had witnessed a fall of 16 per cent to 9,915 units in the January-September period, as against 11,789 units in the first nine months of 2018. The company, however, said it has already crossed 10,000 units in the first week of October and expects sales to rise slightly in the full year.

