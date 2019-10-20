Damp campaigns fail to light up festive season

Sandeep Goyal By

Express News Service

Yes, it is the festival season. The best time of the year for big ideas. The season for some crackling new creatives.But so far, there’s hardly been a campaign that made you sit up, take notice; almost no campaign that made you chuckle. Sure, last week has seen the release of a couple of decent campaigns — competent, hard-working stuff, but nothing outstanding, nothing really exceptional. Sadly, most of the newly launched campaigns are pretty mediocre, in fact dull and uninspiring.

On top of the insipid-and-forgettable list is the campaign for Flying Machine’s F-Lite Denim featuring Justone Du Plessis, a little-known South African dance champion. The F-Lite denim is apparently a lightweight, flexible and breathable material. The brand gets the firang boy to jump, flip, kneel, stretch and contort in different frames to demonstrate the flexibility and versatility of the denim. But the problem is that one doesn’t know or recognise this foreigner in the film; one doesn’t quite understand why he is doing all the acrobatics; and when the product reveal does actually happen in the end, you really are not sure if your jeans need the kind of maneuverability and stretch that the brand promises.

Flying Machine used to be a popular brand back in 1980s. Then it kind of vanished from public visibility, and faded from consumer memory. In its new avatar, by using a foreign endorsee, the brand is trying hard to appear global, young and contemporary to the millennial audience, but it must not forget that a 30-year absence cannot be erased so easily. A brand relaunch requires much more than a fair-skinned model.

An equally inept commercial is the one for the new ‘Double Protection’ Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx premium exterior paint. The new TVC featuring Bollywood actor Boman Irani perhaps intends to communicate that the new paint provides protection against the constant corrosive and damaging impact of the weather, but the film turns out to be a big yaaawn. There is some comic play on ‘double’ MA, but the humour, if any, falls completely flat.

Even worse on the creative side is Paragon’s new campaign India Ka Style featuring Hrithik Roshan. For an ad selling office wear, all it shows is one leather chappal, that too, left outside a pandal. But yes, there is much Bollywood-style dancing, including a couple of steps by Hrithik. Boring, boring, boring. Stupid, stupid, stupid!

The saving grace this season is Riwaazon waali Diwali, Tanishq waali Diwali. It is the good, competent advertising referred to earlier. The continuation of a good idea, communicated well. A mix of modernity, customs and traditions. Tanishq every year does similar advertising around the gifting of gold. This year is no different. Just the situations have been varied. A Sardar family with a gori bahu but still persisting with ordering laddoos from the same halwai; a husband who refuses to buy himself a new kurta but gifts a gold set to the wife. Old wine in new bottles. Actually, old wine in old bottles. But done with class; and care. And that is what makes Tanishq the brand it is.

Milton’s new TVC for its Thermosteel range of water bottles, Kuch Naya Sochte Hain, is pretty good too. The ad shows a young boy on the morning metro. He chances upon this young girl sitting next to him every day on his commute. Both carry Milton Thermosteel bottles, but of different colours. Every day, the young boy tries to second guess the colour of the girl’s bottle, but fails. After a few unsuccessful attempts, he just gives up the chase. And that is the day the colour of the bottles matches, igniting a new togetherness between them. Nice script. Nice execution. Fresh idea. Peppy presentation. What’s best is that the product is central to the story and the new colour range is imaginatively presented.

Another decent campaign in the last few days is the SAS Metal campaign by Vinod Cookware. A chef is shown chopping vegetables but flinging them up into a kadai-in-the-sky so that the dish doesn’t burn. The ‘Even Heating and No Burning’ brand plus is provided by using SAS Metal, which is stainless steel, aluminum and stainless steel sandwiched together. A neat ad. Product-focused with uncluttered messaging.

The best creative this week, without doubt, is the sequel to the Bikaji Bhujia ad featured in this column last week. The first ad featured Big B refusing pretzels on a flight, preferring his bhujia instead, and also refusing to share his bhujia with a co-passenger. In the sequel, the co-passenger once more requests Bachchan for some bhujia. He reluctantly gives her a pinch of it, but emphatically advises her, “BYOB”. Bring Your Own Bhujia! Super stuff. Advertising that sells. Advertising that entertains.

(The author is an advertising veteran)