Despite low demand, falling input costs seen boosting cement profits 

According to analysts, declining pet coke prices have had the greatest impact on boosting profitability, with even more of a filip expected during the ongoing third quarter.

Published: 20th October 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite continuing sluggishness in demand amidst a broad spectrum economic slowdown, compounded further by seasonal weakness in the second quarter, cement companies are set to see profitability for the period receive a boost from the recent downward correction in costs of key input materials.

The few cement majors that have announced their financial results for the period only buttress the trend. So far, Ambuja Cement (31 per cent rise in net profit), ACC Ltd (45 per cent) and Shree Cement (414 per cent) have all recorded sharp rise in net profits during the period, even as their revenue growth from sales have remained stagnant or in the low single digits at 0.5 per cent, 2.9 per cent and 5.22 per cent respectively."Our channel checks show that lean demand followed by declining prices across regions during the quarter would hit Q2 FY20 revenue," observed brokerage Anand Rathi, but pointing out that declining fuel prices and input costs would offer respite. 

According to analysts, declining pet coke prices have had the greatest impact on boosting profitability, with even more of a filip expected during the ongoing third quarter. "Both petroleum coke and international thermal coal prices have corrected by over 20 per cent in the past 4-5 months," observed analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.  

"However, due to weather-related disruptions at Coal India, the supply to non-power (firms) has reduced and e-auction premiums have started increasing. Factoring the lag impact of high cost inventory, we estimate only `20-30/tonne quarter-on-quarter fuel cost reduction in 2QFY20..," the note said.

Firms hope demand to rise during Diwali
Cement companies are hoping for an uptick in demand during Diwali and from increasing in the government activity in the infrastructure segment. The demand growth will rise in coming months, as per cement firms

