TVS launches Racing Performance Gear at MotoSoul 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeler major TVS Motor has entered the lifestyle auto accessories segment to sell branded shoes, jackets, etc., through a network of about 1,000-odd dealers.“The launch of TVS Racing Performance Gear would promote passionate young riders to ride responsibly...This will enhance brand intimacy with both serious racers and the young enthusiasts alike. Three decades of unleashing RACING DNA makes this is another significant milestone,” said Sudarshan Venu, joint MD, TVS Motor.

TVS Motor Company has forayed into the business of branded gears, accessories and apparel for two-wheeler riders, partly in a bid to create new revenue streams and partly in line with a global trend which two-wheeler makers such as Royal Enfield, Royal Enfield, Ducati and Harley Davidson have successfully followed over the years.

Initially, the company is offering 34 products, including helmets and jackets and claims that the product offers perfect balance between quality and affordability. TVS said it will work with international partner in designing, manufacturing and selling these gears. However, for the time being the company is sourcing the gears from partners and selling under its brand name. The TVS Racing Performance Gear will be available in select TVS Motor dealerships across the country and online on its platform.