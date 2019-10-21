Home Business

Reliance Jio marginally cuts mid-value tariff packs, adjusts IUC

Published: 21st October 2019 02:02 PM

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio on Monday announced new medium-priced tariff plan by marginally cutting the existing pack and adjusting the interconnection usage charges (IUC) in them.

"The three-month 2 GB per day pack will now cost only Rs 444 instead of Rs 448 with additional 1,000 minutes of offset IUC min which would have come at nearly Rs 80, separately," Jio said in a statement.

Similarly, the company has brought down the cost of its two-month plan to Rs 333 and offer additional 1,000 minutes of outgoing calls.

The company claimed that based on IUC charge, the additional 1,000 minutes would have cost customers nearly Rs 80, separately.

The company has raised the price of Rs 198 monthly pack to Rs 222 by adjusting the cost of IUC calls worth Rs 80 as it has done in other new plans.

