Two-wheeler exports rise 4 per cent in April-September: SIAM

Published: 21st October 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 12:39 PM

Image of bikes used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Two-wheeler exports increased by over four per cent in the April-September period of the current fiscal, with Bajaj Auto leading the segment by shipping over nine lakh units to various markets, including Africa and Latin America, according to industry body SIAM.

Two-wheeler dispatches, including motorcycles, scooters and mopeds, stood at 17,93,957 units in the first half of the current fiscal year, as compared to 17,23,280 units in the same period of 2018-19. 
Scooter exports during the period under review stood at 2,01,277 units, down 10.87 per cent from 2,25,821 units in the April-September period of 2018-19. 

Motorcycle shipments, however, rose by 6.81 per cent during the period at 15,85,338 units as against 14,84,252 units earlier. 

On the other hand, exports of mopeds were down by a massive 44.41 per cent at 7,342 units as compared to 13,207 units in the April-September period last year. 

Pune-based Bajaj Auto led the segment with shipments of 9,34,581 units, up 7.5 per cent from same period last fiscal, the data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed. 

It was followed by TVS Motor Company and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) which exported 3,43,337 and 1,74,469 units, respectively, during the period under review.

