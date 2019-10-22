Home Business

Axis Bank posts net loss of Rs 112 crore in Q2

The private sector bank had posted a net profit of Rs 789.61 crore in the corresponding July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Published: 22nd October 2019 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Axis Bank | File | Reuters

Axis Bank ( File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 112.08 crore on a standalone basis for the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal due to a one-time tax impact.

The private sector bank had posted a net profit of Rs 789.61 crore in the corresponding July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

The net loss of Rs 112 crore for the quarter was driven by a one-time tax impact of Rs 2,138 crore due to changes in the corporate tax rate, the bank said.

Minus this extraordinary item, PAT (profit after tax) would have been Rs 2,026 crore, up 157 per cent year-on-year, it said.

The bank's total income (standalone) rose to Rs 19,333.57 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 15,959.37 crore in same period last year, it said.

The bank showed improvement on asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 5.03 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2019 from 5.96 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs stood at 1.99 per cent as against 2.54 per cent a year ago. Shares of Axis Bank on Tuesday closed 0.49 per cent higher at Rs 712.70 on the BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Axis bank Q2 statement Axis bank financial statements Axis Bank Axis bank loss
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp