Home Business

BSNL to take on Jio, Airtel with live TV, video content

Reliance Jio’s Jiofiber and Bharti Airtel’s Xstream will soon have a formidable rival to worry about in the converged high-speed Internet-TV-Voice segment.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio’s Jiofiber and Bharti Airtel’s Xstream will soon have a formidable rival to worry about in the converged high-speed Internet-TV-Voice segment. On Monday, state-run telecom major BSNL signed an MoU with internet-based live streaming platform YuppTV to offer customers bundled live TV and video content via broadband mobile and fixed-line connections, including BSNL’s high-speed Bharat Fiber.

Depending on the price point, the entry of the BSNL-YuppTV combine into the ‘triple play’ space is poised to have a significant impact on broadband internet penetration in the non-metro and rural markets, which are significantly underserved in this respect. According to TRAI, while wireless broadband subscribers numbered 596.55 million as of the end of August this year, wired broadband connections stood at just 18.32 million of which BSNL alone accounted for 8.79 million.

ALSO READ | BSNL to introduce 4G network and roll out VoLTE service; users will soon be able to make video calls

“BSNL’s reach in these tier-2 and 3 markets is unrivalled and the partnership will give us significant value,” said Uday Reddy, Founder and CEO, YuppTV to TNIE, adding that while the commercial aspects of the pact have to be thrashed out, the offering is fully ready as far as technical factors are concerned.

As for BSNL, it will be able to provide customers with YuppTV’s library of both licensed and original content exclusive to the Indian market, alongside live TV broadcasts. “Such marriage between infotainment and telecom players will happen... Content is key to drive data consumption and original content is the name of the game,” agreed BSNL’s chairman and MD P K Purwar.

Meanwhile, Uday also pointed out that BSNL’s franchisee model for its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet service — Bharat Fiber — could make such public-private partnerships vehicles for promoting entrepreneurship.The model licenses franchisees to deliver last mile fiber services while the backend and core infrastructure is provided by BSNL.

“There are 120,000 gram panchayats with (Bharat Fiber) connections and a company like YuppTV can step up and lead that initiative in some regions, creating entrepreneurs...,” said Reddy. According to YuppTV’s statement, it will assist in offering broadband services to underserved areas by providing last-mile infrastructure. “This will boost broadband penetration significantly,” Reddy said.

BSNL CMD P K Purwar said during the MoU signing that the government’s plan to revive the ailing BSNL is likely to be in the public domain within a month, while 4G spectrum will be allocated by the end of this year. “The telecom sector is going through a challenging phase… BSNL has legacy issues too, particularly the large manpower base. We expect the revival package to be made public in a couple of weeks,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL BSNL yupptv yupptv Bharat fiber
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp