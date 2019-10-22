Home Business

Government to amend RBI act to give more power over co-operative banks

The mutli-state co-operatrives act may also be reworked as part of the exercise, they said.

Published: 22nd October 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE finance ministry is working on amendments to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act to give it more powers over multi-state co-operative banks in lines with the powers that it has over scheduled banks. RBI has always complained that the dual nature of control over these banks means it has less authority over such banks and often blindsides it.

Officials said a committee in the ministry is looking into the issue and the legislative changes would give the central bank more control on  multi-state urban co-operative banks such as the controversial crisis ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.“We are also looking at whether and how the RBI can be given more powers on other large co-operative banks, which are currently under the control of state co-operative act,” officials said.

The mutli-state co-operatrives act may also be reworked as part of the exercise, they said. The bills may be brought in the winter session else in the budget session of Parliament. Officials said the corner stone of the reforms being contemplated would be to overhaul and re-engineer governance and management issues in the co-operative credit structure to “halt the recurring and extremely alarming from the consumer’s point of view if not from the financial sector’s point of view of co-operative banks, which go into a limbo and commit all kinds of breaches of regulation.”

Currently, RBI oversees the functioning of about 1,926 urban co-operative banks and the department for this performs three main functions. These include regulation by way of licensing and by seeing to it that SLR and CRR norms are followed by these banks, supervision in a manner, which ensures the “thrust of supervision ensures that banks’ affairs are not conducted in a manner detrimental to the depositors’ interest.

RBI oversees functions of 1,926 urban co-op banks
It includes regulation by way of licensing and by seeing to it that SLR and CRR norms are followed by the banks, supervision in a manner, which ensures the thrust of supervision ensures that banks’ affairs are not conducted in a manner detrimental to the depositors’ interest

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Act co-operative banks
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp