Home Business

Indian banking, securities IT spending to grow 9 per cent in 2020

Banking and securities organisations are investing in emerging digital technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain.

Published: 22nd October 2019 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

kotak Mahindra Bank

A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Spending by the banking and securities sector in India will total USD 11 billion in 2020, an increase of 9.1 per cent from 2019, as the sectors continue to increase its investments in digital business, said the latest forecast by Gartner Inc. on Tuesday.

Banking and securities organisations are investing in emerging digital technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain, not only to create new product offerings but also to respond to evolving customer demands.

"As an example, the transition to a cashless society aided by newer digital payment channels is creating opportunities for new digital technology investments in the sector," Ali Merji, Senior Research Director at Gartner, said in a statement.

According to Gartner's "Hype Cycle for Digital Banking Transformation 2019", biometric technology will impact up to 20 per cent of banking organisations in the next two to five years. "In India, biometric technology adoption saw a boost after the introduction of Aadhaar, a unique 12-digit identification number that links citizens' bank accounts to their biometric data and mobile numbers," added Merji.

According to the 2019 Gartner CIO Survey, technology leaders in banking place a higher priority on legacy modernisation than do technology leaders in other industries. "One of the critical challenges that trouble Indian banking and securities CIOs is connecting legacy digital systems to modern IT setups without interrupting the flow of data," Merji added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banking technologies Securities spending
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp