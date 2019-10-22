Home Business

PNB scam: Two fresh applications filed in Mehul Choksi's CBI matter

The first application states that Choksi cannot be declared a 'proclaimed offender' without hearing him in court.

Published: 22nd October 2019 02:02 PM

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A Special CBI court in Mumbai on Tuesday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on two fresh applications filed in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, in which Mehul Choksi is the prime accused.

Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. Choksi fled the country a year ago and was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018.

The CBI had earlier requested the court to declare Choksi a proclaimed offender and attach his properties under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The first application, which was filed by Advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Anshul Aggarwal, states that such a declaration without hearing their client, Mehul Choksi, would violate his right of natural justice. The two counsels have also sought cancellation of a non-bailable warrant which is pending against him and contended that unless it is heard and disposed-off, he cannot be declared an offender.

The second application, filed by A S Nair, sought the copies of data stored in the server of Gitanjali Gems Limited seized by the CBI.

The application was filed on the ground that the CBI has an obligation to place on record all the material they have seized as it is important for the defence to prepare the case. The court is slated to hear the matter on October 23.

